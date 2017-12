First and only supermoon of 2017 showcased at Bishop Museum

A rare celestial event will be shining bright over Hawaii during the first weekend of December.

A massive supermoon is set to illuminate the night sky December 3rd.

This is the first and only supermoon of 2017; it will shine 16% brighter and be 7% larger than a normal moon.

In honor of the occurrence, the Bishop Museum will be giving guests an opportunity to view the supermoon up close.

Celestial observers will be allowed to use the museums digital planetarium and telescope to gaze at the night's sky.

The Bishop Museum normally holds their monthly "Stars Tonight" sky viewing event on the first Saturday of every month, but in honor of the supermoon they moved back one day to give patrons a chance to see the phenomenon.

For information on how to reserve a spot for the special event, click here.

