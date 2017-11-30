Parent indicted for assault, harassment after altercation with Kaiser High coach

An Oahu grand jury has indicted the parent who threatened a former Kaiser High School football coach.

The altercation in September was captured on video, and prompted the school to cancel the rest of its troubled football season.

The video allegedly showed Gregory Tartamella yelling at ex-coach Arnold Martinez.

In the video, a parent can be heard shouting, "You want to (expletive) smile because I (expletive) will baptize. Baptize you."

Tartamella was indicted for assault, terroristic threatening and two counts of harassment.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

