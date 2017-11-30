Electrical work to spur hours-long closure of Likelike Highway

Likelike Highway will be closed in both directions on Monday for much of the day so that Hawaiian Electric crews can upgrade equipment at the Wilson Tunnel electrical substation.

The closure runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The highway will be closed just after the Nalanieha Street intersection in the Kaneohe-bound direction.

Residents who need to access to Emmeline Place will have to ask permission from special-duty police officers.

The highway will be closed after the H-3 exit in the Honolulu-bound direction.

