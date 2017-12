Parts of Big Island see 3 feet of rain in 72-hour period

The Big Island has seen some insane rainfall totals over the last week — and the rains aren't over yet.

A Flash Flood Warning remains up, and flooding was seen in several parts of the island on Thursday.

So how much rain has the island seen?

Rainfall totals were highest in the upper slopes of the South Hilo district, where several rain gauges recorded to two to three feet of water in a 72-hour period ending Thursday at 11 a.m.

Saddle Quarry saw a staggering 44 inches over that period, while Hakalau got 27 inches of rain.

Flash flood warning for the park, no closures, but visitors urged to drive carefully. This video shows a river of rainfall crossing Hilina Pali Road. Credit: Three Mountain Alliance/Sam Foote pic.twitter.com/imxAg40jOR — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) December 1, 2017

Here's a look at rainfall totals over the 72-hour period in other spots:

Glenwood: 24 inches

Keaumo: 19 inches

Mountain View: 17 inches

Waiakea Uka: 17 inches

Laupahoehoe: 9 inches

Kapapala: 8.4 inches

