Police seek man who tried to sexually assault city bus passenger

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a man who tried to sexually assault a woman after she got off a city bus.

The incident happened Nov. 21 about 9:45 p.m.

Police said the suspect started talking to the victim and tried to solicit her for sex.

She refused and got off the bus at the next stop, which was near the Waialae area.

The suspect followed her, police said, grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her.

The victim was able to fight off the man and flee.

The suspect is described as being in his 20s and about 5-foot-4. He weighs about 200 pounds and has black hair with braids.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police.

