PHOTOS: Remembering TV icon and Hawaii resident Jim Nabors

For more images, some mobile users may need to click here.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Another breezy day in the forecast with unsettled, wet weather.More >>
Another breezy day in the forecast with unsettled, wet weather.More >>
The ALS Association says a man credited as one of the co-founders of the viral "Ice Bucket Challenge" challenge that swept social media in 2014 has died after a years-long battle with the condition also known as...More >>
The ALS Association says a man credited as one of the co-founders of the viral "Ice Bucket Challenge" challenge that swept social media in 2014 has died after a years-long battle with the condition also known as Lou Gerhig's disease.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.More >>
A 37-year-old Illinois man has pleaded no contest to allegations that he stabbed a 49-year-old woman to death two years ago in Hilo.More >>
A 37-year-old Illinois man has pleaded no contest to allegations that he stabbed a 49-year-old woman to death two years ago in Hilo.More >>
The Hawaii Tourism Authority says the number of visitors to the state rose nearly 3 percent in October compared to the year before.More >>
The Hawaii Tourism Authority says the number of visitors to the state rose nearly 3 percent in October compared to the year before.More >>