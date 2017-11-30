DOJ: Hawaii's head U.S. Marshal violated policies, lacked candor

The Department of Justice says former Hawaii U.S. Marshal Gervin Miyamoto violated multiple federal rules when he escorted Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Keith Kaneshiro and former HPD Deputy Chief Marie McCauley into the federal courthouse in May 2016 to bypass Hawaii News Now cameras.

The two were called to testify before the federal grand jury that has since indicted former HPD chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Katherine, a deputy prosecutor.

The DOJ's Office of the Inspector General "substantiated the allegations and found that the U.S. Marshal provided preferential treatment to two local officials by circumventing a security checkpoint," the office said.

The investigation also showed that Miyamoto misused his government vehicle and that he was not forthcoming when questioned about the allegations.

"The U.S. Marshal lacked candor in his statements to OIG," a news release said.

Hawaii News Now did get video of Miyamoto driving his SUV into the building with Kaneshiro and McCauley in the backseat.

The two were seen going into the grand jury room less than an hour later.

Miyamoto was forced to retire last month as a result of the escort.

According to his biography, which is still on the U.S. Marshals Service website, Miyamoto was appointed to the position in 2010 by then-President Barack Obama.

Before that, he served for 25 years with the Honolulu Police Department, worked as the Counterdrug Coordinator for the Hawaii Air National Guard and for the U.S. Attorney's Office.

