Check it out! Hawaiian Airlines uniforms have a new look

Hawaiian Airlines will have a new look starting Friday.

The airline says that its 5,000 front-line employees will be donning their new uniforms.

The uniforms are the product of a collaboration among Sig Zane Designs, Affinity Apparel and a committee of 40 front-line employees.

Hawaiian Airlines unveiled its new uniforms last year, and said the print features bamboo stamps and lehua blossoms.

The airline is also launching a new meal program on North American routes that will feature a continental breakfast box or sandwich, coffee and a dessert, finished off with a cocktail featuring Koloa rum.

