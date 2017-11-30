Beauty & Grace: Gifts for Men

Shopping for the men in your life can be difficult. It's always hard to figure out what your going to get the guys in your life for the holiday season. But just because they are men, doesn't mean they can't enjoy the creature comforts in life. This year, surprise him with gifts set like teas or colognes, skin care sets, clothing, or even sleep!
Grace Lee and Style expert Alle Fister take a look at some of the gifts to buy your man for this holiday season.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.