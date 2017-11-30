Hinano Hawaii Warehouse Blowout Sample Sale - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hinano Hawaii Warehouse Blowout Sample Sale

Just in time for the Holiday season, Hinano Hawaii will be having their annual Warehouse Blowout Sample Sale on Saturday December 2 and Sunday December 3.

Working alongside HUGS (Help, Understanding, and Group Support), Hinano Hawaii's Sample Sale will have clothing and accessories for men and women, and everything on sale will be under $20!

