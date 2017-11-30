Mid-Pacific grad Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau costars in “Den of Thieves”

Kaiwi Lyman-Mersereau is a 2002 graduate of Mid-Pacific Institute where he learned how to act at the Mid-Pacific School of the Arts. He has been in more than 70 movies and TV episodes since he became a professional actor right after high school graduation.

Kaiwi plays tough cop, Tony Zapata, a member of “The Regulators” in STX Entertainment’s “Den of Thieves,” scheduled for wide release on Jan. 19. He costars with Gerard Butler. He also played the lead role of death row inmate Shea Jackson in “American Violence” early this year and he co-starred with Luke Hemsworth as gunslinger John Wesley Hardin in “Hickok,” released in July. Both are now on Netflix. Kaiwi has played key TV roles in HBO’s “Westworld” and FX’s “American Horror Story.”

