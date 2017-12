Police to review policy that requires pot card holders to turn over guns

A policy requiring some medical marijuana card holders to turn in their firearms and ammunition within 30 days is being reviewed by the Honolulu Police Department.

The letters have been going out all year, but the most recent one, dated Nov. 13, was sent out to card holders without the approval of new Honolulu Police Chief Susan Ballard.

Honolulu police say it is common practice for commanders to sign letters on the chief and department’s behalf.

This letter was signed by the head of HPD’s Records Division.

Just because someone has a medical marijuana card doesn’t mean they have the actual drug, law enforcement experts say, and therefore drug charges are difficult to pursue at the state level.

But anyone caught with prescription pot can be ordered to surrender weapons.

Federal law does not recognize medical marijuana as legal.

HPD will deny future gun permits for medical marijuana card holders, a practice that was upheld by the court of appeals.

