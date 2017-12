Aulii Cravalho wows at NYC Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony

Hawaii's own Aulii Cravalho does it again; wowing the nation while representing the Aloha State.

Dressed in a simple white winter coat and a black dress with subtle curls in her hair, Cravalho pulled off another pitch-perfect performance with her rendition of "Someday at Christmas."

Cravalho appeared on the stage of the Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony among a lineup of notable performers including Harry Connick Jr., Gwen Stefani, Pentatonix and even the Radio City Rockettes.

In addition to the angelic and hopeful Christmas song, the Hawaii girl also sang a jazzy version of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree."

In a tweet following the broadcast Wednesday, Cravahlo said, "I had so much fun performing at #RockCenterXMAS."

I had so much fun performing at #RockCenterXMAS!! ??????Thanks for tuning in!!! ???? Happy Holidays!!! pic.twitter.com/z06ps961L7 — Auli'i Cravalho (@auliicravalho) November 30, 2017

The lighting ceremony was viewed by millions in the national broadcast.

To watch her performance on Hawaii News Now Facebook, click here.

