'No man left behind': Officers recognized for heroic actions during Marco Polo fire

The seven-alarm Marco Polo highrise blaze that killed three people and injured a dozen others caused more than $100 million in damage, a Honolulu Fire Department spokesperson said Tuesday.

After responding to the 7-alarm Marco Polo building fire earlier this year, a handful of Honolulu officers were recognized at the department's Third Quarter Awards Ceremony Wednesday.

Thirteen officers received Certificates of Merit for their assistance in response to the fire. Six officers were recognized with the Bronze Medal of Valor, and Officer Keola Kopa was given the Gold Medal of Valor.

In July, the officers heroically jumped into action while responding to the fire on the condo's 26th floor. They quickly adopted a "No Man Left Behind" mentality as they responded to the scene.

HPD said officer Kopa entered the burning building while dodging large chunks of falling debris from the floors above. Kopa reportedly carried out an elderly woman from the sixth floor and brought her to safety. He also is credited with a 20th floor rescue of an elderly, hearing impaired man along with assisting in other evacuations.

"Seeing the look on the family faces after they found their loved one, after they were back out and safe, was the most rewarding thing for all of us," Officer Kopa said. "I think at the end of it we were just thankful to be able to do what we did for them."

All second watch officers from District Seven were named unit of the quarter for their above and beyond service in the incident.

