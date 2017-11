HFD extinguished fire on 38 floor of Kakaako highrise

Honolulu firefighters were dispatched to a Kakaako highrise Wednesday afternoon.

The two-alarm fire broke out on the 38th floor of the Keauhou Place condos on South Street. Light smoke was seen coming from one of the units around 3:30 in the afternoon.

HFD was able to quickly put out the flames and credits sprinkler systems with helping contain the fire.

"When the sprinkler did activate, what that did is it contained the fire to the room of origin. It allowed enough time for our firefighters to get to the floor and to fully extinguish the fire without it spreading to other units," Capt. Kevin Lyons of HFD said.

Investigators believe it may have started as a kitchen fire. No one was home at the time.

Damage estimates were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

