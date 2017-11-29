Local Connection: Salvation Army Season of Giving

The holidays are here and you know what that means — 'Tis the season for those familiar sights and sounds of The Salvation Army's Red Kettles and bell ringers.

"Every donation is so important no matter the size. In fact, one-third of our kettle donations each year come from coins," Maj. John Chamness of the Salvation Army said.

Major John also works to ensure every keiki and kupuna in need in our island communities receive a gift on Christmas morning.

"Our Angel Trees are at many businesses and malls across the state including all Central Pacific Bank branches. And, monetary donations for gifts for keiki can be made at all Burger King Hawaii restaurants," Maj. John said.

Why is it important to support The Salvation Army during the holidays?

The Salvation Army says their goal is to serve all of those in need. The doors of The Salvation Army are open for everyone that might need a helping hand, a meal, help finding shelter, or even a just prayer during the holidays. Last year, they served over 80,000 people in need in our islands and provided more than 429,000 meals.

Angel Tree gift donations bring a smile to a keiki or kupuna on Christmas morning. In addition, donations in Red Kettles support dozens of programs and human services across the state throughout the year. And, they stay in the community in which they are collected, so the public knows their donations are doing the most good in the islands.

So when you hear the familiar bells ringing at The Salvation Army Red Kettles and see their Angel Trees full of tags, please kokua and give back this Holiday Season.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

