Shipping off gifts for the holidays? USPS releases recommended mailing dates

Believe it or not, you don't have much time left to mail off gifts if you want them to arrive by Christmas.

The U.S Postal Service recommends that packages going internationally should be sent off by Dec. 6.

Mailing something to the mainland? Get it in the mail from Hawaii by Dec. 15.

And if you're trying to get gifts to Guam or Saipan, they should be mailed first-class or priority by Dec. 13.

Gifts to Hawaii addresses should be mailed out by Dec. 21.

The postal service says the dates are just recommendations, and that packages sent later could still arrive by Dec. 25. They also stress that the holiday season rush could cause delays.

Another note: Hawaii post offices won't extend their hours this holiday season. Self-service, 24-hour kiosks are available, though, at several post offices.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.