Hawaii's Blomfield wins 2017 Women's Longboard Title

Jinzun Harbour, Taitung/Taiwan - In a historical day of surfing at the Taiwan Open World Longboard Championship, 18-year-old Hawaiian sensation Honolua Blomfield (HAW) has won the Women’s division and with it become the 2017 World Longboard Champion.



In the best conditions on offer for the event so far, it was a no-brainer to finish the Women’s Division in pumping, clean, 3-to-4 foot surf. After an intense day of competition that saw a number of the title favourites drop out, the scenarios began to develop, building maximum excitement for every heat.



Eventually, the final two competitors left were Blomfield and 2011 World Champion Lindsay Steinriede (USA), two of the standouts of Finals Day. Steinriede was the one to beat after consistently posting excellent scores throughout the event. Blomfield was building all day and saved the best performance till last, taking off on set waves and riding the nose then laying smooth, yet powerful rail carves to post a heat total of 18.60 (out of a possible 20). Blomfield’s title-clinching total was the highest of the entire event.



“I feel like I’m on top of the world and that this isn’t real,” Blomfield said. “To have all of your hard work pay off like this feels better than anything – this is the best day of my life. I definitely felt like the underdog going into the final as Lindsay had been posting such huge scores all day, then I just peaked in the final somehow. It’s been an incredible day and the waves have been so amazing – it’s pumping out there.”