'Dog' the bounty hunter says his wife is cancer free

Duane "Duane" Chapman says his wife, Beth, is cancer-free.

The news was revealed in a two-special on A&E called "Dog and Beth: Fight of Their Lives."

In the show, Chapman gets a phone call with the good news.

He subsequently said on Facebook, "Thank you for your prayers. We love you."

In September, Beth Chapman was diagnosed with stage two throat cancer, and earlier this month, the couple announced that they would be taking time away from the show to focus on cancer treatment.

A spokesperson said the couple has been travelling between Hawaii and Los Angeles to see a specialist as Beth battles the disease.

Beth reportedly had a plum-sized tumor removed from her throat soon after being diagnosed.

The couple was made famous in their hit A&E show, Dog the Bounty Hunter.

