Three Rainbow Warriors selected to All-Mountain West teams

Three Rainbow Warriors were selected to All-Mountain West teams and two more were chosen as honorable mentions when the conference accolades were announced on Wednesday morning.

Offensive lineman, Dejon Allen was the only Hawaii player to garner top honors. The senior was selected first team all-conference. He started 49 games during his four seasons in Manoa and helped the Rainbow Warriors to their best rushing average in 22 years. Allen was a second team all conference selection last season, and an honorable mention in 2015. At Sunday's team banquet he received his second consecutive Offensive MVP award from the coaching staff.

Senior running back, Diocemy Saint Juste, and junior linebacker, Jahlani Tavai were both All-Mountain West second team honorees. Saint Juste ended a historic career by breaking the single season rushing record on senior night, having racked up 1,510 yards in 2017. He became just the second U.H. player in program history to break the 3,000 career rushing yard mark at 3,102 yards, the second-best career total in school history. He was selected as Hawaii's Most Valuable Player at the team banquet on Sunday.

Junior linebacker, Tavai, topped the 100-tackle mark for the second consecutive season in 2017. He finish the year average 10.3 tackles per game, he's 11th in the country in that category.

Meffy Koloamatangi and Viane Moala were both honorable mention selections. The two are tied for third in the country in blocked kicks with two a piece. Koloamatangi was second among Rainbow Warriors in sacks with four in 2017. Moala led defensive lineman in tackles and tackles for loss with 36 and 5.5 respectively.

