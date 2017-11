City announces round-the-clock bus service on popular route

Bus riders Kalihi to Kapahulu will now have service 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The city announced Wednesday that Route 2 on TheBus will now be offered round the clock.

The cost of the service, which will require the use of 20 buses: $8.2 million a year.

"We're committed, absolutely committed to continuing to expand our bus system, make it even more vigorous, more robust, and to make sure we are a city in the 21st century that provides transportation alternatives to our cars," said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. "

The route is one of the city's busiest bus lines, and it serves a host of urban neighborhoods, including Kalihi, Chinatown, Downtown, Waikiki and Kapahulu.

And it's the second round-the-clock bus route on Oahu. The first, route 40 from Honolulu to Makaha, started 17 years ago.

