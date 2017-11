Police release new image of Kalihi armed robbery suspect

Honolulu police are searching for a suspect in a gunpoint robbery at Island Recycling in Kalihi on Wednesday morning.

Police issued an all-points bulletin, saying a suspect used a gun and stole about $3,500 from the location at 1803 Dillingham Blvd. The robbery happened around 9 a.m. and the suspect fled soon after.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s, approximately 5’2” to 5' 4" weighing about 160 pounds. He was seen wearing an orange hoodie, a winter cap with ear flaps, blue jeans and a blue bandana over his mouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

This story will be updated.

