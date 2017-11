Experts: No sign of disease in 5 whales that died in stranding on Kauai

A final report for five whales that died in a mass stranding on Kauai last month will likely be released sometime next year, but a preliminary report says there was no sign of disease in the whales.

It’s still not clear what caused the whales to beach, but a spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said clues point to the possibility that the pod got disoriented in the bay and panicked.

Wildlife experts also say the whales had full stomachs.

Some believe Navy sonar training or rat poison dropped on Lehua Island recently may have played a role, but experts believe that’s very unlikely. However, more tests are underway.

