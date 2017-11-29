Forecast: Some islands could finally see sunshine!

Maybe some sunshine for Oahu today. The high clouds are thinning out for Kauai, Oahu, and even Maui County. Those islands could see some blue sky for the first time in several days.

The Island of Hawaii, particularly the eastern half, continues to be very wet. There were heavy showers and some lightning strikes overnight and early this morning. Minor flooding was reported for areas along the Hamakua Coast, the Volcano area, and some upslope communities.

The summits could see another 2-4 inches of snow today.

For Honolulu, expect breezy trades at 15-20 mph with some stronger gusts. A few windward and mauka showers with some leeward sunshine.

High will be 83 degrees.

Surf is dangerously large north and east. A new north-northwest swell brought north shores to advisory levels overnight. Yet another north-northwest swell tonight could bring wave sizes to warning levels by Thursday.

The east shore surf continues to be elevated due to the strong trade winds. Waves today are forecast to be 10-15 feet north, 5-8 feet east, 6-8 feet west, 1-3 feet south.

Flood Advisory until 8:00 a.m. for eastern half of the Island of Hawaii.

Flash Flood Watch for the entire Island of Hawaii and Maui Island.

Winter Weather Advisory for the summits on the Island of Hawaii. Another 2-4 inches of wet snow possible.

High Surf Advisory for north and east shores of most islands.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

- Dan Cooke

