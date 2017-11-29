Severe weather on Kauai prompts school, road closures

The Flash Flood Warning for Kauai has expired, but the severe weather that soaked the island on Thursday morning prompted several closures.

Hanalei Elementary School is closed Thursday, according to the state Department of Education, and bus service will be unavailable for Kapaa High School and Kapaa Middle School students who live in the areas from Hanalei to Haena.

Kuhio Highway is also shut down near the Hanalei Bridge.

Meanwhile, a Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Maui and the Big Island as the potential for heavy rains and flash flooding continues for those islands. A Flood Advisory has been extended for the eastern half of the Big Island until 1 p.m.

The National Weather Service said deep moisture will roll in from the east.

The Flash Flood Watch is in effect until Thursday afternoon.

