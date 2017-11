Kalihi water main break repairs expected to continue through the day

Several lanes are closed in Kalihi Wednesday morning due to a water main break on Waiakamilo Road.

According to the Board of Water Service, the 12-inch water main break is near McDonald’s at the Dillingham Boulevard intersection.

The break happened around midnight.

As of 8 a.m., one westbound lane of Dillingham Boulevard, between McDonald’s and Bob’s Bar-B-Que, is shut down. All lanes of Waiakamilo Road, between Dillingham Boulevard and Kaumualii Street, are also closed.

Drivers will not be able to turn mauka-bound onto Waiakamilo Road from Dillingham Boulevard at this time.

BWS said a water wagon will be available to Taco Bell for the four customers affected.

Repairs are expected to continue throughout the day.

This story will be updated.

