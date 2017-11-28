'American Ninja Warrior' from Hawaii shows athleticism with aloha

Pauoa resident Grant McCartney loves working out at his natural gym and representing Hawaii on hit TV show, "American Ninja Warrior."

On Tuesday, for example, he was making a huge splash at Kapena Falls, diving off the 40-foot cliff.

"People come up to me and say, 'Way to go. Way to show the aloha.' Just showing encouragement for someone locally competing from Hawaii. It's one of the best feelings ever," he said.

McCartney has lived in Hawaii for 10 years, works for Hawaiian Airlines and first came to the islands to attend the University of Hawaii on an exchange program from Tennessee.

He was encouraged to stay — and that's exactly what he did.

Known as the "Island Ninja," Mccartney started on "American Ninja Warrior" three years and is also working on a spin-off team show called "Ninja versus Ninja."

"The 'American Ninja Warrior' crew came out to film some hometown stuff. What do you do? Where do you eat? I took them to Nico's to eat some poke, Health Bar to eat, but then they wanted to see my workout and I was like, 'Alright, we have to hike all the gear up Koko Head,'" he said.

When McCartney started on "American Ninja Warrior," he was overcoming personal family losses, including the death of his mother.

Training for American Ninja Warrior gave him a new purpose, he said.

"If you are there I know what it feels like, but I'm also at this place now where I say just keep going because there's seasons and summer is right around the corner so I'm glad I can still encourage people with that," he said.

"American Ninja Warrior" airs on NBC and "Ninja versus Ninja" is set to debut on USA in the spring.

