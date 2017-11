He's (24K) magic: Bruno Mars picks up 6 Grammy Awards nominations

Hawaii's own Bruno Mars picked up six Grammy Awards nominations Tuesday.

The total was only topped by Kendrick Lamar, with seven nominations, and Jay-Z, with eight.

Mars was nominated for Record of the Year (for 24K Magic), Album of the Year and Song of the Year (for "That's what I like").

Mars, who was born and raised in Hawaii, has already won five Grammy Awards.

