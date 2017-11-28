Kauai actress making it big in Hollywood is back in town for The Love Life Creative Festival

Born and raised in Kauai, HI, Sonya Balmores began her career modeling for surf and lifestyle brands. Her clients have included: Roxy, Nike, Target, Macy’s, Billabong, Hurley, and Japanese brands. Balmores has graced the magazine covers of Foam, Women’s Health, SHAPE (Singapore & Philippines), and Outside. Balmores broke into acting with speaking roles on TV pilots directed by John Stockwell and produced by 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. Television.

Recently landing roles in Marvel's Inhumans and HBO's Ballers, Balmores latest role in the action flick Den of Thieves puts her alongside Gerard Butler and Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson. Den of Thieves is set to be released in January 2018.

Balmores has traveled to sixteen different countries for school and volunteer work. She is passionate about women’s and children’s issues. She loves to support these amazing programs: Love Life (Kauai Underground Artists), AIM Cambodia, World Vision, Surfing the Nations, and Into Freedom.

The Love Life Creative Festival was launched in 2009 after a terrible amount of teen suicide has occurred on Kauai. We felt we needed to inject something positive into the atmosphere and this festival was born! This event is purposed to create a drug-free and suicide-free culture in Hawaii by inspiring a love for life through creative expressions such as dance, music, visual art, fashion and food!

KUGA believes that through education and exposure to positive creative outlets Kauai's youth be able to overcome the pressures of adolescents and depression. We are proud to say this event has grown exponentially over the years in attendance number and quality.

