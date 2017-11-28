Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre’s magical 'The Nutcracker' returns for the holiday season

Hundreds of young local dancers will breathe new life into Hawai‘i Ballet Theatre’s traditional holiday production of The Nutcracker, about a little girl’s favorite toy that comes to life and takes her on a magical journey.

HBT presents its 37th annual production of the classic Christmas tale on Dec. 1, 2 and 3 at Kaimuki High School Auditorium. Internationally renowned guest artists will join Hawai‘i’s finest local professional dancers and keiki ballerinas to tell the timeless story. Guest artists include the Boston Ballet’s Rie Ichikawa, who returns as the Sugarplum Fairy. She will be partnered with Boston Ballet principal dancer John Lam. The Ohio Ballet’s Andrea Blankstein plays the Snow Queen and Dewdrop Fairy and will partner with the Dayton Ballet’s Justin Koertgen. The Cleveland Ballet’s Mark Otlowski returns as Drosselmeyer. Local artists include Kristin Aune, reprising her role of Clara, and Rylee Tahara, a Punahou School senior, who appears as Fritz.

HBT’s production promises to be visually delightful, featuring Flowers, Bonbons, Snowflakes, Cakebearers and other colorful characters. Critics have hailed HBT’s ballet, calling it “storytelling at its best… full of magic and grandeur.”

Matinees are followed by a free “Sugarplum Tea with Santa” where dancers in costume will meet audience members for photos and autographs. Tickets are $30 adults, $27 children/seniors/members of the military. Special student discounts are offered for evening performances.

For more information, visit http://hawaiiballettheatre.org

