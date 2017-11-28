Giving Tuesday kicks off fund raising drive

Dozens turned out for Giving Tuesday in Honolulu. It was a day to encourage community support of organizations doing good work in our community.

The event happened at the Downtown branch of the Bank of Hawaii. There was an abundance of games, food booths and local charities.

Donations are requested especially during the holiday season where less fortunate families may need a little extra help from the community.

For information on how to donate

