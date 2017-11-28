Business Report: Trickle down economics

In past diatribes on tax changes I've griped about the betrayal of small business. They help big corporations more than the little guy. Today: an issue that bedevils supporters and critics alike: the impossibility of foretelling the future.
Trickle-down disciples say it didn't work for Reagan only because of special factors. This claim lets them dismiss past failure and argue it will work THIS time.
Will there be special factors this time? We don't know. Neither do they.
Tax revenue is affected by inflation. How much of that will there be? We don't know. It depends on growth. How much of that will there be? We don't know. Ending the requirement to get health insurance is a wild card. Choosing not to be insured, you can't claim tax credits. But how many people will forgo insurance? We don't know.
Politicians like to say they're making projections. Which means, they're guessing.
Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.