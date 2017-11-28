Helping Hand Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii holiday gift giving

Helping Hands Hawaii is partnering with First Insurance Company of Hawaii for their Adopt a Family program. One family will receive the amazing gift of a new car, and various gifts will be given.
Adopt A Family (AAF) is a seasonal program administered by Helping Hands Hawaii during the holidays and matches individuals and families experiencing hardships with donors in the community.
Families are evaluated and assigned assistance for need-base status. The deadline for donors to drop off gifts is Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.
For more information, click here.
