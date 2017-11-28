Helping Hand Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii holiday g - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Helping Hand Hawaii, First Insurance Company of Hawaii holiday gift giving

Helping Hands Hawaii is partnering with First Insurance Company of Hawaii for their Adopt a Family program. One family will receive the amazing gift of a new car, and various gifts will be given.

Adopt A Family (AAF) is a seasonal program administered by Helping Hands Hawaii during the holidays and matches individuals and families experiencing hardships with donors in the community.

Families are evaluated and assigned assistance for need-base status. The deadline for donors to drop off gifts is Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

For more information, click here. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly