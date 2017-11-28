La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls holiday concert

The La Pietra Hawaii School for Girls Select Choir goes on a community tour of private and public performances every Holiday Season under the direction veteran local entertainer Shari Lynn. Lynn has been serving as the musical director for 18 years.
The public can see and hear the choir at Kahala Mall at noon on Dec. 8 and again on Dec. 11 at 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Moana Surfrider Hotel.
