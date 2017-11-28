Kealoha's corruption trial delayed for 6 months

The Kealoha corruption trial that was set to begin in three weeks has now been pushed back six months.

June 18 is the new trial date for former HPD chief Louis Kealoha and his wife, Deputy Prosecutor Kathryn Kealoha and the four other current and former HPD officers involved in the scandal.

They're all accused of financial crimes and elaborate schemes to cover-up trails.

Complexity of the case and a change in legal team may be contributing factors for the delay.

"These are mainland prosecutors who have brought very complex and technical charges and as Judge Seabright just agrees, this is a complex case," Katherine Kealoha's Attorney, Cynthia Kagiwada said.

In October, the Kealohas were assigned public, tax-payer funded attorneys after proving to a judge they could not afford private counsel.

The new legal team for the Kealohas and officers involved will likely file a motion to separate trials, which could result in further delays.

