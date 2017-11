After 11 years on the run, U.S. Marshals arrested a former correctional officer on the Garden Isle.

William Lawrence, 41, was taken into custody on Kauai on Sunday.

Authorities say he was wanted for sex abuse while working for the Department of Corrections in Utah. He's accused of coercing a girl into performing sexual acts against her will.

In 2006, he was convicted of Forcible Sexual Abuse and Forcible Sodomy, a third degree felony.

The feds say in October, they found out Lawrence was using a fake ID and living in Hawaii.

“As a former law enforcement officer, Lawrence knew the strategies used to track down fugitives. He was able to allude law enforcement for years - until now,” Supervisory Deputy United States Marshal Derryl Spencer said.

Authorities say U.S. Marshals arrested him while he was having lunch at a McDonalds.

