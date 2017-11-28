School canceled for two more days at Kahului Elementary

As the classrooms charred in last week's fire at Kahului Elementary sit gutted and severely damaged, students will miss a few more days of school while officials sift through the evidence.

The Department of Education said Monday night the school will remain closed Tuesday and Wednesday, and reopen to students on Thursday Nov. 30.

DOE officials said the intentionally-set fire damaged four classrooms, two portables and affected the school's water lines. The classrooms destroyed were used for the third and fourth grade students.

School officials are working with the county to ensure the facility is safe for students and staff as quickly as possible.

“The Maui Complex and affected school communities are unified in our efforts to return to Kahului Elementary School to its normal operations,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Kishimoto said.

Maui officials say the fire caused an initial $1.2 million in damage. An arson investigation is ongoing. no arrests have been made.

