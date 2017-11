Details continue to emerge after a stabbing Monday evening that killed one man.

Police say around 5:30 p.m., two men walked in to the Aloha Tattoo shop on Kuulei Road. They spoke briefly with the shop owner, 43-year-old Timothy Wayne Goodrich, and things escalated.

Police say one of the men punched the store owner and a scuffle followed. Goodrich is then accused of pulling out a folding knife and stabbing one of the men whom sources identify as Dayson Kaae.

Kaae then fled the scene and was later found in a parked vehicle nearby. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other man who was with Kaae remains at large.

Police were not able to say why the men came into the tattoo parlor.

Goodrich was arrested last night on suspicion of murder in the second degree. He has not yet been charged.

