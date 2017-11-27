Years after being molested, victim discovered he wasn't alone – - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Years after being molested, victim discovered he wasn't alone – his brothers were victims, too

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

For years, Dr. Lambert Lee Loy says he carried the shame of repeated sexual assaults he believed were isolated. It wasn't until many years later that he discovered others, including several of his brothers, had also been molested.

Click here to read Part One of this special report on the Kamehameha Schools sexual abuse scandal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly