Eldest of six Kamehameha students became the first who was sexua - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Eldest of six Kamehameha students became the first who was sexually assaulted

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Dr. Lambert Lee Loy was the first of six brothers to attend Kamehameha Schools. Soon after he arrived, his pride in attending was taken from him by Dr. Robert Browne, the school's psychiatric consultant, who also sexually assaulted dozens of other students. 

Click here to read Part One of this special report on the Kamehameha Schools sexual abuse scandal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly