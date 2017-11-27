Abuse victim's brother says personality changes were 'sudden' following assault

Blake Conant and his younger brother, Christopher, began boarding at Kamehameha Schools in the seventh grade. Chris -- one of the victims of sexual abuse by former Kamehameha Schools psychiatric consultant Dr. Robert Browne -- committed suicide in 2011.

In this web extra clip, Blake recalls why his brother was sent to Dr. Robert Browne in the first place... And how his personality was changed by the abuse.

