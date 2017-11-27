Former Kamehameha principal may have helped end grandson's abuse - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Former Kamehameha principal may have helped end grandson's abuse, but others weren't as lucky

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)

The Conant brothers are the grandsons of Gladys Brandt, a revered Hawaiian historical figure who once served as the principal at Kamehameha Schools. Blake believes she somehow found a way to end Dr. Robert Browne's sexual abuse of his brother, Chris.

Click here to read Part One of this special report on the Kamehameha Schools sexual abuse scandal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly