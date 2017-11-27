Victims claim Kamehameha executive knew about assaults – and did nothing to stop them

Though former principal Gladys Brandt helped find a way to stop the abuse of her grandson, Christopher Conant, his brother Blake tells us that Chris always held Tony Ramos -- once an executive at Kamehameha Schools -- responsible for making sure he continued to see the abusive Dr. Robert Browne.

Click here to read Part One of this special report on the Kamehameha Schools sexual abuse scandal.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.