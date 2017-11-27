Bicyclists use mounted cameras to document perils of the road

After frightening encounters on the streets, some bicyclists are using video to protect themselves.

Bicyclists say they're mounting cameras on their helmets to deter drivers from bad behavior — or hold them accountable.

Several bikers spoke to Hawaii News Now, but asked not to be named for fear of retaliation.

A bicyclist who identified himself as Roland said he had just started documenting his rides with a GoPro when he got hit by a car last month on Kalanianaole Highway in Waimanalo. The female driver was turning right onto Nikini Street when the car hit his tire.

His video caught the tense exchange:

Driver: You! I was turning over here. You should have stopped.

Bicyclist: What? But you didn't stop. What's your address here?

Driver: F*** you.

The bicyclist called 911, but decided not to press charges.

"I was in disbelief, especially when she said I should have stopped for her. I was like what? I was like, Are you crazy?" he said.

In a different incident, a male driver challenged a bicyclist to a fight near Chinatown after the bicyclist jumped into an open spot in busy traffic.

It was caught on camera with a cellphone hooked up to a helmet.

Bicyclist: I want to go to work. What you don't gotta go to work?

Driver: You don't have to f*** act like you own the f*** road!

Bicyclist: Why you honk at me then?

"He only chilled out when I showed him that I was recording and had his license plate," said the bicyclist.

The bicyclist says besides a camera, blinking lights are a must.

Meanwhile, bicyclists Hawaii News Now talked to agree bikers and drivers often violate the rules and that both need to share our busy roadways.

"Hopefully, people learn to treat each other with more respect," Roland said.

