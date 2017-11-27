4 Rainbow Wahine volleyball players earn all-conference honors

Four Rainbow Wahine volleyball players earned All-Big West honors on Monday.

Senior middle hitter Emily Maglio earned her third all-conference accolade, while senior libero Savanah Kahakai and sophomore setter Norene Iosia earned their second first team honors.

Junior outside hitter McKenna Granato also made her first all-Big West first team.

Granato started all 27 matches, posting 390 kills which ranked her No. 4 in the Big West and finished second on the team with 33 service aces and third with 251 digs.

Iosia also started all 27 matches and led Hawaii with 1,022 assists and 34 service aces. Iosia posted a team-high 15 double-doubles with eight coming against Big West opponents. She finished second on the team with 281 digs and 67 total blocks.

Kahakai led the Wahine in each match this season and also led her team with 402 digs (3.98 d/s) and was second on the team with 85 assists and third with a career-high 23 service aces.

Kahakai became the third player in program history to record over 1,400 career digs.

For the second-straight year, Maglio led the Big West in blocks (151) and also finished second in the conference with a .392 hitting percentage. She was second on the team with 337 kills, and now has 769 total kills and 397 total blocks in her career.

But Hawaii’s standout players aren’t done just yet. The Wahine earned an at-large bid to advance to its 36th NCAA tournament where they will take on Illinois in the NCAA Tournament first round this Friday, December 1 at 3:00 p.m. HT in Seattle, Wash.

