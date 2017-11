Former HPD officer accused of bribing a prostitute sentenced

As a part of a plea deal, a former Honolulu Police Officer accused in a corruption scandal pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday.

A former Honolulu police officer who pleaded guilty in a corruption scandal was sentenced to six months behind bars Monday.

Maulia LaBarre, 34, promised a prostitute via text messages that another officer would not testify against her if she had sex with him.

LaBarre was first arrested in 2016. Under a plea deal, four counts against him were dropped.

LaBarre had eight years of experience with HPD before being fired two months ago.

In 2001, he played on the University of Hawaii men's volleyball team before taking two years off to complete a Mormon mission, according to the university.

rom 2004 to 2006, he returned as a volunteer coach for the team.

