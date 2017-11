Maui police are issuing another request for the public's help in finding out what happened to Moreira Monsalve, the mother of three who has been missing for more than three years.

Monsalve was last seen at her ex-boyfriend's home in Wailuku on Jan. 12, 2014.

Her purse and other belongings were later found in a Dumpster.

Her ex-boyfriend — Bernard Brown — is considered a person of interest, and has since left the state.

Monsalve would be 50 years old now.

If you have any information, call Maui police or Crimestoppers at 242-6966.

