Giving Tuesday to raise funds for local charities

Tuesday Nov. 28 is known as Giving Tuesday. It's a day to encourage all of us to support those organizations doing good work in our community.

Micah Kane is President and CEO the Hawaii Community Foundation. They encourage other non-profits and donors maximize their giving.

DETAILS:

Bank of Hawaii Downtown

6:30 - 8:30 a.m.

Free Giving Guides that created to help people identify a cause that is near and dear to their hearts.

Other activities include free fried rice from Chef Russell Siu, a photo booth, and some of our nonprofit partners will be there too.

HCF will be doing a drawing of 5 grants each valued at $500 to be given to a nonprofit of the winner's choice

