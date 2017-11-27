Giving Tuesday to raise funds for local charities - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Giving Tuesday to raise funds for local charities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Tuesday Nov. 28 is known as Giving Tuesday. It's a day to encourage all of us to support those organizations doing good work in our community.

Micah Kane is President and CEO the Hawaii Community Foundation. They encourage other non-profits and donors maximize their giving.

DETAILS: 

  • Bank of Hawaii Downtown
  • 6:30 - 8:30 a.m. 
  • Free Giving Guides that created to help people identify a cause that is near and dear to their hearts.
  • Other activities include free fried rice from Chef Russell Siu, a photo booth, and some of our nonprofit partners will be there too.
  •  HCF will be doing a drawing of 5 grants each valued at $500 to be given to a nonprofit of the winner's choice
  • More details here.

