Ron Artis II continues tour at Blue Note Hawaii

Hawaiian Recording artist Ron Artis II continues his tour at Blue Note Hawaii with an upcoming concert on Nov. 29.
Over for the last three months, Artis and his group toured in Montreal, Vancouver, Victoria, and various states.
Artis says all new ideas, new songs are going to be unveiled at the Blue Note.
The concert will be held on November 29 at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m.
