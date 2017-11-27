Ingo Rademacher joins cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ingo Rademacher joins The Bold and the Beautiful starting Monday, Nov. 27 in the role of Thorne Forrester.

Thorne Forrester is a pivotal character on the show, as the Forresters are a core family in the series.

Upon his return to Los Angeles (where B&B is set), Thorne sets his sights on taking back the family company, and Brooke Logan – who is also romantically involved with Thorne's brother Ridge.

Ingo is an actor well known for his roles in daytime, as well as guesting on CBS's Hawaii 5-O and in various other shows and movies.

For decades, B&B has been the most watched daily series in the world, airing in over 100 countries with an estimated audience of 35 million viewers, along with being the second highest rated soap in America. (Even Guinness World Records named B&B the world's most popular serial.)

