Ingo Rademacher joins cast of The Bold and the Beautiful

Ingo Rademacher joins The Bold and the Beautiful starting Monday, Nov. 27 in the role of Thorne Forrester.
Thorne Forrester is a pivotal character on the show, as the Forresters are a core family in the series.
Upon his return to Los Angeles (where B&B is set), Thorne sets his sights on taking back the family company, and Brooke Logan – who is also romantically involved with Thorne's brother Ridge.
Ingo is an actor well known for his roles in daytime, as well as guesting on CBS's Hawaii 5-O and in various other shows and movies.
For decades, B&B has been the most watched daily series in the world, airing in over 100 countries with an estimated audience of 35 million viewers, along with being the second highest rated soap in America. (Even Guinness World Records named B&B the world's most popular serial.)
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.